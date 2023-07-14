Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 13th July 2023).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RSISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,087.7 4.7% 19.5% RSISX USD Index 1,069.5 4.7% 38.0%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 4,406.8 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 102 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 3.3 # of Traded Companies 54 Traded Shares (mn)/d 1,892 # of Companies (Up) 18 Total Trades (#/d) 3,345 # of Companies (Down) 24 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 16,685 # of Companies (Not changed) 12 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 12,640 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 2 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 3

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Baghdad Passengers Transport SBPT 38.500 18.8% 40.0% Al-Ameen Estate Inv. (NR) SAEI 1.750 16.7% 16.7% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 12.010 16.2% 18.3% Iraqi Agricultural Products AIRP 30.000 15.4% 23.7% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 0.770 14.9% 33.3% Top 5 Losers Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Babylon Bank (UCM) BBAY 0.070 -12.5% 0.0% Iraqi For Tufted Carpets IITC 16.000 -11.0% 14.3% Ashour Hotel (NR) HASH 13.500 -10.0% 45.9% Economy Bank BEFI 0.130 -7.1% -27.8% Sumer Commercial Bank BSUC 0.140 -6.7% -26.3% Top 5 Active by Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 1,068.0 809.1 24.2% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 1,021.4 773.8 23.2% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 560.9 425.0 12.7% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 368.3 279.0 8.4% Fallujah for Construction Mat. (NR) IFCM 326.9 247.7 7.4%

Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Industry 1,401 1,660.7 1,258.1 37.7% Agriculture 778 1,040.5 788.3 23.6% Banking 669 989.0 749.3 22.4% Telecom 218 368.3 279.0 8.4% Services 215 299.7 227.1 6.8% Hotels&Tourism 63 48.6 36.8 1.1% Investment 1 0.0 0.0 0.0% Insurance 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 3,345 4,406.8 3,338.5 100.0%

ISX Company Announcements

Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the fiscal year 2022 starting Jul. 19 through the bank's main branch. The company decided in its recent AGM (Apr. 5) to distribute IQD0.0425 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 7.0% dividend yield.

The ISC has approved the request of National Household Furniture Industry (IHFI) to have a four-month extension period to add the new shares from the capital increase through a 100% rights issue to IQD3.32 bn starting from Jun. 15, 2023.

Credit Bank of Iraq (BROI) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the fiscal year 2022 starting Jul. 16 through the bank's branches (Baghdad, Erbil, and Basra). The company decided in its recent AGM (Jun. 3) to distribute an IQD0.12 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 31.6% dividend yield.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:

Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC) resumed trading on Jul. 12 after holding its AGM on Jul. 4 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:

ISX will suspend trading of Baghdad Soft Drinks (IBSD) starting Aug. 3 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 8 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and electing nine original and alternative board members.

ISX suspended trading of Al Taif Islamic Bank (BTIB) starting Jul. 13 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 18 to discuss and approve adopting the cumulative voting method and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.

ISX will suspend trading of Al-Zawraa for Financial Investment (VZAF) starting Aug. 2 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 7 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and elect five original and five alternative board members.

ISX will suspend trading of Modern Construction Materials Industry (IMCM) starting Jul. 31 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 3 to discuss and approve electing four original and four alternative board members.

ISX suspended trading of Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) starting Jul. 10 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 13 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, electing seven original and seven alternative board members, and dividend distribution.

ISX will suspend trading of Mamoura Real-estate Investment (SMRI) starting Jul. 23 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 26 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX will suspend trading of Al-Ameen Estate Investment (SAEI) starting Aug. 6 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 9 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and increase the capital through bonus issue.

