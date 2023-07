By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet has approved the recommendation of the Energy Ministerial Council for the construction of a third offshore oil export pipeline.

The 48-inch pipeline will have a capacity of 2 million barrels per day (bpd), and is planned to be completed in 400 days.

It will be built by the Dutch company Boskalis at a total cost of $416.9 million, supported by a Japanese loan.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)

(Picture credit: Boskalis)