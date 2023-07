By Marina Ottaway, for The Wilson Center. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq: The Demise of Federalism

Federalism in Iraq is being dismantled. Kurdistan exercised some autonomy, but after its failed independence bid, Baghdad began clawing back its privileges.

Centralization may be the norm for Middle East states but causes friction with the plural societies they rule.

The full report can be viewed here.