Iraq Confirms Wheat Stockpile of 5 Million Tons

By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Trade, Atheer Al-Ghurairy, has said Iraq has a 'strategic stockpile' of wheat totaling 5 million tons.

He is quoted by state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) as saying that this is sufficient to meet the country's needs for more than a year, and is in addition to the four months of stock that is currently being marketed.

The Minister reassured the public that there has been no increase in food prices as the ministry has actively managed and monitored prices.

(Source: INA)