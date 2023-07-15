Navigate

Navigation

Iraq Confirms Wheat Stockpile of 5 Million Tons

By on 15th July 2023 in Agriculture, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Trade, Atheer Al-Ghurairy, has said Iraq has a 'strategic stockpile' of wheat totaling 5 million tons.

He is quoted by state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) as saying that this is sufficient to meet the country's needs for more than a year, and is in addition to the four months of stock that is currently being marketed.

The Minister reassured the public that there has been no increase in food prices as the ministry has actively managed and monitored prices.

(Source: INA)

Related posts:

Iraq's Population Exceeds 42 Million S&P Maintains Iraq's Credit Rating Trade Bank of Iraq confirms Appointment of Al-Hamdani US Chamber of Commerce visits Iraqi Kurdistan
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply