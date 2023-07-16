Qatar to Open Consulate in Erbil

By John Lee.

Qatar's Ambassador to Iraq, Khalid bin Hamad Al-Saliti, met with the former President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Massoud Barzani, in Salahaddin on Wednesday.

The discussion revolved around the significance of the relations between Qatar, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

During the meeting, the Qatari Ambassador expressed his country's intention to open a consulate in Erbil.

President Barzani welcomed this development, emphasizing the positive advancement of bilateral relations.

In addition to diplomatic matters, the meeting also touched upon the political situation in the region.

(Source: Barzani Headquarters)