Why Iran's Allies in Iraq are adopting Pragmatism towards US

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Inside story: Why Iran's allies in Iraq are adopting pragmatism towards the US

When Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) recently marked the ninth anniversary of their establishment, most observers expected the force to hold its annual parade.

Similar to his predecessors, Prime Minister Muhammad Shia' Al-Sudani (2022-) was anticipated to attend the event, which was seen as likely to be the largest ever.

But the display of military might, consistently held in past years, never materialized.

The full article can be viewed here (registration required).