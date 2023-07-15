Navigate

India to build Gas Liquefaction units in Iraq?

By on 15th July 2023 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

India has reportedly started talks with Iraq regarding building facilities to liquefy natural gas that is currently flared, and transporting it as liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India.

The Indian Express quotes an anonymous senior Indian official as saying, "we are exploring if our companies can set up plants in Iraq to liquefy that [flared natural gas] into LNG."

The official did not name the Indian companies that may be involved, or the estimated timelines.

(Source: The Indian Express)

