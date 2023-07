From Rudaw. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



Iraq, Iran oil-gas swap deal to continue until end of 2023

Iran has resumed the supply of natural gas to Iraq nearly two weeks after it had cut down its exports to the neighboring country by half, following a deal that was signed between the two sides which will see Baghdad paying for Tehran's gas using its oil until the end of the year.

