Iran "Ready to Meet" Iraq's Pharma, Medical Requirements

From Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iran Ready to Meet Iraq's Pharmaceutical, Medical Requirements: Mokhber

Iran's first vice president has expressed the country's readiness to provide Iraq with medical products, saying that joint cooperation between the two neighboring countries can turn them into a "pioneer" in the pharmaceutical export market.

In a meeting with Iraqi Health Minister Salih al-Hasnawi in Tehran on Sunday, Mohammad Mokhber underlined the need for expanding ties between the Iranian and Iraqi health ministries in various areas.

"The Iranian companies that produce medicines and advanced medical items are ready to meet Iraq's medical and pharmaceutical needs," he emphasized.

"Through joint cooperation, Iran and Iraq can set up a pharmaceutical production line and export medicines to the Islamic countries as a pioneer in the region."

As Tehran-Baghdad relations are positive and developing in political, economic, and cultural fields, officials of the two countrires need to strengthen bilateral ties.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported Iraq's stability, security, independence, territorial integrity and authority, as well as its regional and international status," he added.

Iraqi health minister, for his part, said that the major priority of the Iraqi government is to consolidate bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic.

An Iraqi company has signed a contract with Iran to produce medicines in the Arab country, Hasnawi stated and added that Baghdad is ready to pave suitable ground for Iranian factories and pharmaceutical companies to operate in Iraq.