Iraq to become World's Biggest Oil Producer?

By Simon Watkins for the OilPrice.com. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World's Biggest Oil Producer

Iraq's parliamentary oil and gas committee plans to increase the country's oil production to more than five million barrels per day, according to the release of committee minutes last week.

As analysed in full in my new book on the new global oil market order, not only could this be done with relative ease by Iraq but it could also easily be the precursor to further oil production increases to 13 million barrels per day (bpd) if handled correctly.

This would make Iraq the biggest oil producer in the world.

