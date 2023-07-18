UK calls for Bids to Improve Freedom of Religion in Iraq

By John Lee.

The British Embassy in Baghdad has announced funding for projects to improve freedom of religion and belief in Iraq.

Under the John Bunyan Fund, the UK will make £30,000 ($39,000) available to projects that include action-oriented ideas which will bring about concrete outcomes.

According to a statement from the Embassy:

"In particular, we would welcome bids that seek to support minority communities sustainably through changes to institutional approaches, and/or to support social cohesion and religious tolerance in communities."

The deadline for receipt of applications in 5th August.

More information here.

(Source: British Embassy Baghdad)