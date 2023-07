From Kurdistan24. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



Nearly 6,000 new companies established by KRG's Ninth Cabinet

Dara Jalil Khayat (pictured), the President of the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has said that a new industrial zone is being built in Erbil.

This zone will comprise approximately 6,000 acres for new companies to establish and operate in the future.

Click here to read the full article.