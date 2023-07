By Noam Raydan for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq's Power Problem (Part 1): Persistent Financial and Technical Challenges

Diversifying Iraq's energy supplies won't mean much if its power infrastructure is not rehabilitated, and the skewed cost-revenue ratio at the Ministry of Electricity is unsustainable.

