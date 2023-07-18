Navigate

Why TotalEnergies' $27bn Iraq Deal is a Gamechanger

By on 18th July 2023 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By Simon Watkins for the OilPrice.com.

Why TotalEnergies' $27 Billion Deal With Iraq Is A Gamechanger

The long-delayed US$27-billion four-pronged megadeal between France's TotalEnergies and the Federal Government of Iraq has received the final go-ahead from both sides and is due to start within the next four weeks.

The huge deal is crucial in enabling Iraq to increase its oil production from around 4.5 million barrels per day (bpd) to perhaps 13 million bpd within five years.

Click here to read the full report.

