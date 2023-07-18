UK calls for Project Bids to promote Human Rights in Iraq

By John Lee.
The British Embassy in Baghdad has announced funding for projects to promote and protect human rights in Iraq.
Under the Magna Carta Fund, the UK will make £70,000 ($92,000) available to projects that include action-oriented ideas which will bring about concrete outcomes.
According to a statement from the Embassy:
"In particular, we would welcome bids that seek to protect freedom of expression, including supporting journalists working on human rights issues, or supporting diverse political participation and/or peacebuilding."
The deadline for receipt of applications in 5th August.
(Source: British Embassy Baghdad)
