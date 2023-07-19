Draft Laws "threaten" Human Rights in Iraq

By Amnesty International. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq: Draft laws threaten rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly

The Iraqi government has re-introduced two draft laws to the Parliament which, if passed, would severely curtail the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly of the people of Iraq, Amnesty International and INSM Foundation for Digital Rights in Iraq said today.

