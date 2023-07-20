Abu Dhabi Ports and Etihad Rail meet Iraqi Min. of Transport

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Minister of Transport, Mr. Razaq Mahibis Al-Saadi, held a wide-ranging meeting with a delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) representing Abu Dhabi Ports and Etihad Rail at the Ministry's headquarters in recent days.

He welcomed the visiting delegation, highlighting the exceptional relationship between Iraq and the UAE and expressing the Ministry's keenness to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, which was attended by the Director General of the Iraq Ports Company, Eng. Farhan Al-Fartousi, and the Director-General of the Railway Company, Eng. Younis Al-Kaabi, projects related to strategic initiatives and investment opportunities in the development road, ports, and rail sectors were discussed. Presentations were given on the Grand Faw Port project, the Development Road project ("Dry Canal" project), and Abu Dhabi Ports by Iraqi officials and the Italian consulting company [Progetti Europa & Global S.p.A. (PEG)?].

The discussions focused on further collaboration and investment possibilities in the ports and rail projects under the development road plan.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)