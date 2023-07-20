Iraqi PM extends Hand of Friendship to Syria

By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani visited Syria on Sunday, meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus.

In the first such visit by an Iraqi prime minister in at least 12 years, Sudani said his aim was to, "discuss cooperation in all fields, and to strengthen the relationship, which we believe is important to develop."

The move comes at a time when Syria is actively seeking acceptance from other countries following a protracted civil war, which is still continuing. The Syrian regime, backed by Russia and Iran, has been accused of widespread atrocities.

According to The New Arab, immediately before the visit, Iraq reportedly deported three Syrian Kurdish refugees to Syria, dispite concerns about their safety in their home country.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister, The New Arab)