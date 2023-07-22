From Rudaw. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



Kurdish farmers struggle to market their wheat

After two difficult years because of lack of rain, Kurdistan Region's farmers were hopeful that this summer's bountiful wheat harvest would finally bring them some financial relief.

But instead of reaping the benefits, they are having to sell their product at lower prices compared to farmers in other areas of Iraq.

They place blame on the regional and federal governments, saying Kurdish farmers do not get the support they need.

