PM Sudani Initiative to Promote Private Sector

By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani chaired a meeting this week to discuss the current state of the industrial sector in Iraq and the launch of a new industrial initiative to boost this sector. The meeting was attended by advisors and private sector representatives.

The meeting discussed the initiative, which includes reviewing decisions and legislation related to the industrial sector, as well as preparing urgent measures to support the national industrial sector.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Al-Sudani directed for urgent actions to improve the investment environment in the industrial sector and enhance its contribution to the national economy.

The Prime Minister emphasized the government's commitment to adopting promising national industrial projects that align with the country's economic development plans. The government is determined to advance the industrial sector as part of the economic reforms outlined in its program.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)