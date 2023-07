From Kurdistan24. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



KRG hands over 50-60K barrels of oil to Baghdad since mid-June, says official

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) has handed over about 50,000-60,000 barrels of oil per day to Baghdad since mid-June, as part of efforts to fulfill its obligations under the new budget law with the federal Iraqi government, a top Kurdish official said on Sunday.

