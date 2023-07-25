Russia's Lukoil discusses Development of West Qurna 2

By John Lee.

Mr. Hayan Abdul Ghani, Deputy Prime Minister for Energy and Minister of Oil, welcomed Mr. Ivan Romanovski, Lukoil's Vice President for the Americas, Africa, and the Middle East, along with the accompanying delegation, including Mr. Alexey Yakovlev, General Manager of Lukoil Middle East Limited, and the company's Baghdad office director.

During the meeting, they discussed the development plans for the West Qurna 2 oil field in Basra province.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Basim Mohammed Khadhir, Deputy Minister for Extraction Affairs, Mr. Ali Ma'araj, Deputy Minister for Distribution Affairs, and the Assistant Director of the Oil Contracts and Licensing Department.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)