By John Lee.

Erbil-based freight forwarding and customs clearance company Almas Group Logistics has joined the Project Cargo Network (PCN).

Established in 2009, the company has three offices in Erbil, Baghdad and Sulaymaniyah.

PCN provides access to a global network of agents who can handle shipments; it comprises more than 350 companies in 125 countries.

(Source: Project Cargo Network)