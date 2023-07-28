Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 27th July 2023).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.

RSISX Index Change RSISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,121.7 0.7% 23.2% RSISX USD Index 1,103.0 0.7% 42.4%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 3,966.4 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 3.0 # of Traded Companies 55 Traded Shares (mn)/d 3,002 # of Companies (Up) 17 Total Trades (#/d) 3,799 # of Companies (Down) 21 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 16,691 # of Companies (Not changed) 17 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 12,645 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 3 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 3

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Credit Bank of Iraq (NR) BROI 0.500 28.2% 108.3% National Comp. for Met. Ind. M.&B. IMIB 2.450 20.1% -23.4% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 0.870 10.1% 50.6% National Company for Tourism Inv. HNTI 11.000 10.0% 7.0% Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank BIME 0.110 10.0% -21.4% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Iraqi Agricultural Products AIRP 26.000 -13.3% 7.2% Iraqi for Carton Man. (UCM) IICM 0.910 -8.1% -12.5% Al-Ameen for Insurance NAME 0.460 -6.1% -4.2% Iraqi For Tufted Carpets IITC 15.010 -5.6% 7.2% AL-Badia for General Trans. (UCM) SBAG 0.360 -5.3% -5.3% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 1,051.3 796.4 26.5% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 461.0 349.3 11.6% Fallujah for Construction Mat. (NR) IFCM 349.3 264.6 8.8% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 297.3 225.3 7.5% Commercial Bank of Iraq BCOI 297.3 225.2 7.5%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 1,230 1,156.8 876.3 29.2% Agriculture 851 1,057.4 801.0 26.7% Industry 1,193 1,056.6 800.4 26.6% Telecom 253 298.0 225.7 7.5% Services 197 235.5 178.4 5.9% Hotels&Tourism 58 158.6 120.1 4.0% Investment 5 2.5 1.9 0.1% Insurance 12 1.2 0.9 0.0% Grand Total 3,799 3,966.4 3,004.8 100.0%

ISX Company Announcements

Baghdad Hotel (HBAG) has completed the legal procedures for the capital increase through a 4.04% bonus issue to IQD4.0 bn.

Baghdad Hotel (HBAG) invited shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the year 2021 starting Jul. 23 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The company decided in its recent AGM (Jun. 18) to distribute an IQD0.50 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 4.3% dividend yield.

The listing procedures for Babil Animal & Vegetable Production (ABAP) have been completed based on the instructions of the Securities Commission. ABAP has a paid-in capital of IQD1.26 bn. The deposit of the company's share certificates will start on Jul. 25. Trading will be launched after 5% of the capital has been deposited or after 21 days have passed from the date of the start of the deposit.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:

Al Taif Islamic Bank (BTIB) will resume trading on Jul. 30 after holding its postponed AGM on Jul. 25 in which they discussed and approved adopting the cumulative voting method and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.

Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) resumed trading on Jul. 23 after holding its AGM on Jul. 13 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements and elected seven original and seven alternative board members.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:

ISX will suspend trading of the following companies starting Jul. 30 in accordance with an ISC decision due to not disclosing their 3M23 annual financial statements: BKUI, NDSA, NHAM, and SIGT (had already been suspended from trading).

ISX suspended trading of Kurdistan International Islamic Bank (BKUI) starting Jul. 26 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 31 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, adopt the cumulative voting method, and elect seven original and seven alternative board members.

ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Land Transport (SILT) starting Sep. 12 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 17 (updated) to discuss and approve electing five original and five alternative board members if a vote is taken in favor of dismissal of current board members.

ISX suspended trading of Mamoura Real-estate Investment (SMRI) starting Jul. 23 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 26 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

