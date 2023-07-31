From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Deep Dive: The significance of Iran-Iraq energy swaps
Baghdad and Tehran earlier this month signed a deal to swap Iranian natural gas for Iraqi crude and fuel oil.
If implemented, the July 17 accord will facilitate Iran's energy exports to its western neighbor-but may also introduce new complications caused by US sanctions.
The full article can be viewed here (registration required).
No comments yet.