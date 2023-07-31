Asiacell reports Strong Growth in Revenue and EBITDA

By John Lee.

Mobile phone service Asiacell has reported strong growth in revenue and EBITDA.

In its financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023, parent company Ooredoo said:

"Asiacell achieved very solid Revenue growth in H1 2023, with a YoY increase of 16%, reaching a total of QAR 2,024 million. This growth can be attributed to the increase in data revenue.

Increase in EBITDA of 23% YoY, benefitting from strong top line growth. Despite the higher leased line and energy costs, the operation delivered a strong EBITDA margin of 46% for H1.

The customer base of Asiacell experienced a notable YoY increase of 5% in H1 2023, reaching a total of 17.1 million customers. This growth is a result of the company's enhanced focus on

improving the customer experience and retention efforts. Asiacell launched various initiatives during H1 2023, including a new loyalty program and the introduction of eSIM."

(Source: Ooredoo)