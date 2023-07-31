Navigate

Asiacell reports Strong Growth in Revenue and EBITDA

By on 31st July 2023 in Iraqi Communications News

By John Lee.

Mobile phone service Asiacell has reported strong growth in revenue and EBITDA.

In its financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023, parent company Ooredoo said:

"Asiacell achieved very solid Revenue growth in H1 2023, with a YoY increase of 16%, reaching a total of QAR 2,024 million. This growth can be attributed to the increase in data revenue.

Increase in EBITDA of 23% YoY, benefitting from strong top line growth. Despite the higher leased line and energy costs, the operation delivered a strong EBITDA margin of 46% for H1.

The customer base of Asiacell experienced a notable YoY increase of 5% in H1 2023, reaching a total of 17.1 million customers. This growth is a result of the company's enhanced focus on
improving the customer experience and retention efforts. Asiacell launched various initiatives during H1 2023, including a new loyalty program and the introduction of eSIM."

(Source: Ooredoo)

