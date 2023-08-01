Iraqi PM leads Meeting on Development Road Project

By John Lee.

On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Al-Sudani chaired the second meeting of the High Committee for the Development Road Project ("dry canal" project).

The meeting reviewed recent progress made by relevant authorities in advancing the project, with each responsible for their respective tasks. They also discussed updates on procedures with interested countries looking to participate and contribute to the project.

During the meeting, PM Al-Sudani instructed the Ministry of Reconstruction, Housing, Municipalities, and Public Works' Roads and Bridges department to supervise the road's path. Additionally, specialized departments within the Ministries of Transport and Reconstruction and Housing were to be established to ensure efficient monitoring and execution.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of resolving conflicts with existing projects and maintaining precise coordination in this domain.

The meeting also explored appointing an economic consultant for the project and engaging with global companies specialized in subprojects and industrial city initiatives. Moreover, proposals from the World Bank regarding the implementation stages and investment files were reviewed.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)