President Urges Action on Water Scarcity in Iraq

By John Lee.

The full statement from the Iraqi Presidency is as follows:

On Monday, July 31, 2023, the President of the Republic of Iraq, Abdullatif Jamal Rashid met with the Minister of Water Resources, Engineer Aoun Diab Abdullah, at Baghdad Palace.

On the urgent matter of water scarcity in the country, President Rashid explained the importance of coordination and cooperation with upstream countries to increase water flow, and to continue efforts at the regional level to maintain Iraq's fair share of water.

The President urged the Minister to closely follow up on the construction of dams to store water, address the problems of drought and desertification, lower groundwater levels as well as tackle the expansion of the unauthorized fishponds which require a large amount of water.

Additionally, His Excellency emphasized the importance of more efficient water management and the prevention of waste and wasteful usage, regardless of whether it is for agricultural or non-agricultural purposes. To raise public awareness about the state of the water supply in the country, he proposed initiating a systematic media campaign, he said.

The Minister of Water Resources confirmed that tireless efforts are being made together with concerned neighbors to ensure and manage adequate water rations for all the parties, in addition to protecting life and the environment and ensuring that everyone's interests are served.

(Source: Presidency.iq)