Iraq Desalination Project transferred to Basra Governorate

By John Lee.

In an effort to address the water scarcity crisis and expedite the implementation of a seawater desalination plant project in Basra province, the Iraqi Cabinet has made the following decisions:

Amendment to Previous Decision: The Cabinet has revised the resolution made in 2021 under Cabinet Decision No. 315. Project Transfer: The Ministry of Construction, Housing, Municipalities, and Public Works will oversee the relocation of the aforementioned project to Basra Governorate. Additionally, the economic and technical study prepared by the Austrian consulting firm ILF will be referred to the province. Provincial Responsibilities: Basra Governorate will undertake the following: Coordinate with the Ministry of Construction, Housing, Municipalities, and Public Works to assemble a team of experts for the purpose of reviewing the study and costs with the consulting company.

Have the authority to negotiate with the consortium of companies for project execution and establish an executive body to oversee its implementation.

Develop a sustainable mechanism for project management, operation, and maintenance post-handover. Quarterly progress reports on project implementation stages will be submitted to the Prime Minister.

According to previous information from the Iraqi Government, the consortium consisted of Samsung, Makinasinayi (sic), Biwater, Wood Group and Al-Rida Group, with financing managed by the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI), and a loan from UK Export Finance (UKEF).

The project will also include the construction of a new power station, in addition to providing water to increase production at Basra's oil fields.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)