Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 3rd August 2023).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RSISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,112.5 -0.8% 22.2% RSISX USD Index 1,093.8 -0.8% 41.2%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 7,268.3 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 5.5 # of Traded Companies 54 Traded Shares (mn)/d 5,082 # of Companies (Up) 20 Total Trades (#/d) 3,291 # of Companies (Down) 14 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 16,700 # of Companies (Not changed) 20 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 12,652 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 4 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 6

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Al-Ameen for Insurance NAME 0.500 8.7% 4.2% Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing IIDP 0.970 6.6% -1.0% Iraqi for Carton Man. (UCM) IICM 0.960 5.5% -7.7% Mosul Bank BMFI 0.210 5.0% 0.0% Iraqi Land Transport (UCM) SILT 1.820 4.6% -2.7% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Gulf Insurance&Reinsurance NGIR 0.280 -22.2% -30.0% Modern Sewing IMOS 8.200 -8.9% 41.4% Iraqi Engineering Works IIEW 6.500 -7.1% 6.6% Ashour Hotel (NR) HASH 13.000 -7.1% 40.5% National Comp. for Met. Ind. M.&B. IMIB 2.300 -6.1% -28.1% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (NR) BAME 2,000.0 1,515.2 27.5% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 1,358.0 1,028.8 18.7% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 1,050.9 796.1 14.5% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 757.1 573.6 10.4% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 629.6 476.9 8.7%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 994 3,928.9 2,976.5 54.1% Industry 1,089 1,247.9 945.4 17.2% Agriculture 642 1,062.6 805.0 14.6% Telecom 367 757.2 573.6 10.4% Services 146 227.3 172.2 3.1% Hotels&Tourism 40 42.6 32.2 0.6% Investment 3 1.1 0.9 0.0% Insurance 10 0.7 0.5 0.0% Grand Total 3,291 7,268.3 5,506.3 100.0%

ISX Company Announcements

A cross transaction occurred on 2.0 bn shares of Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) on Aug. 1, valued at IQD2.0 bn and corresponding to 0.8% of BAME's capital.

ISX invited the following insurance companies for listing their shares in the market: Al-Rham Insurance Company, Iraq International Insurance Company, Shatt Al-Arab Insurance Company, Badia Insurance Company, Union International Insurance Company, Kurdistan International Company, Al-Khair Insurance Company, Middle East Insurance Company, Trust House Insurance Company, Al-Tadamun Insurance Company, Ur Insurance Company, Al-Wud Insurance Company, Cihan Insurance Company, Al-Masir Insurance Company, Delania Insurance Company, Asia Insurance Company, Al Yamama Insurance Company, Andalus Insurance Company, Kar Insurance Company, Orient Insurance Company, Star Kar Insurance Company.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:

New shares of Baghdad Hotel (HBAG) from the capital increase through a 4.04% bonus issue to IQD4.0 bn resumed trading on Aug. 2.

Mamoura Real-estate Investment (SMRI) resumed trading on Aug. 2 after holding its AGM on Jul. 26 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.035 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 0.4% dividend yield.

Al Taif Islamic Bank (BTIB) resumed trading on Jul. 31 after holding its postponed AGM on Jul. 25 in which they discussed and approved adopting the cumulative voting method and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:

ISX suspended trading of Baghdad Soft Drinks (IBSD) starting Aug. 3 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 8 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and electing nine original and alternative board members.

ISX suspended trading of Al-Zawraa for Financial Investment (VZAF) starting Aug. 2 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 7 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and elect five original and five alternative board members.

ISX suspended trading of Kharkh Tour Amusement City (SKTA) starting Aug. 1 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 6 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX suspended trading of Modern Construction Materials Industry (IMCM) starting Jul. 31 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 3 to discuss and approve electing four original and four alternative board members.

