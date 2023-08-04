Fitch Places Sumer Commercial Bank on Rating Watch Negative

By John Lee.

Fitch Ratings has placed Iraq's Sumer Commercial Bank PSC's (SCB) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'CCC+' and 'C', respectively, and Viability Rating (VR) of 'ccc+' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

It says the recent ban that prohibits SCB from dealing in US dollars restricts the bank's capacity to repay its US dollar-denominated customer deposits and any other US dollar obligations, and will severely weaken SCB's business, risk and financial profiles.

(Source: Fitch Ratings)