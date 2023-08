By John Lee.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) has awarded a contract for the rental of fully serviced interim accommodation and office facilities for UNAMI in Basra.

It was awared to Sumer For Real Investments Ltd (doing business as Basra International Hotel), and will run for three years, from 1st August 2023 to 31st July 2026.

The contract is valued at $1,534,400.

(Source: UN)