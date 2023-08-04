Iraq to revive Oil Pipeline through Syria?

By John Lee.

An Iraqi government spokesman has said that Iraq is considering reviving plans to use an oil export pipeline through Syria.

Following Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani's visit to the country last month, Basem Al-Awadi told the state-owned Iraqi News Agency (INA) that Iraq is ready to discuss with Syria the development of the oil pipeline leading to the Syrian port of Baniyas (Banias) on the Mediterranean Sea, in the event that conditions in Syria improve.

He added that Iraq has contributed to Syria's return to the Arab League, that it opposes the economic sanctions imposed on Syria, and that it is working to ensure Syria's economic recovery.

The pipeline from Kirkuk to Baniyas has not been operational since 2003. An initial agreement was reached in 2010 to build two new pipelines, one for lighter crude, and one for heavier, with further details announced in 2011, but this was not implemented.

According to a recent article from Iraq Business News (IBN) expert blogger Ahmed Mousa Jiyad, the Syrian pipeline has several advantages, but also many risks.

The Syrian regime, backed by Russia and Iran, has been accused of widespread atrocities during the ongoing civil war in country.

(Source: Iraqi News Agency)