Climate Change threatens Iraqi Delicacy

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Climate change threatens eagerly awaited Iraqi delicacy

Amid hot summer months, many Iraqis await the winter rain and the arrival of truffles.

Iraq's truffles are also highly desired internationally, especially in the Gulf Arab states.

But climate change and a lack of rain threaten supply, and have led to scarcity and higher prices.

