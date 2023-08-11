Navigate

Climate Change threatens Iraqi Delicacy

By on 11th August 2023 in Agriculture

Climate change threatens eagerly awaited Iraqi delicacy

Amid hot summer months, many Iraqis await the winter rain and the arrival of truffles.

Iraq's truffles are also highly desired internationally, especially in the Gulf Arab states.

But climate change and a lack of rain threaten supply, and have led to scarcity and higher prices.

The full article can be viewed here (registration required).

