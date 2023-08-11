UNICEF, Daewoo supporting Education in Basra

UNICEF, funded by Daewoo E&C, to provide early childhood education support to 750 children from disadvantaged areas of Basra

UNICEF has signed a partnership with Daewoo E&C to provide 750 young children with access to early childhood education (ECE) services in disadvantaged areas in Basra Governorate.

Co-led by the Basra Directorate of Education, this partnership will ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for every child, enhancing school readiness and facilitating a steady and effective transition to primary education. ECE is central in enabling younger children to start primary education at the right age and with the necessary competencies to succeed.

With Daewoo E&C's support, UNICEF will build five ECE centers in five schools (one classroom per school). Each ECE center will include a classroom, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities and a small safe play area, serving two shifts. In alignment with Iraq National Education Strategy, UNICEF is supporting the Government's goal to provide access to ECE for at least 30 per cent of all children in Iraq by 2031.

"UNICEF will support the Ministry of Education (MoE) in providing vulnerable girls and boys with access to quality early childhood development, care and pre-primary education, which will accelerate progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 4.2," said Sandra Lattouf, UNICEF Representative in Iraq. "With Daewoo E&C's support, MoE and UNICEF will ensure that these children are able to fulfil their rights and reach their full potential."

"Daewoo E&C is proud to have entered into a partnership with UNICEF to provide early childhood education (ECE) support to 750 children from disadvantaged areas in Basra Governorate," said Baek Jung-wan, CEO of Daewoo E&C. "I hope our support for ECE will help create a stable and healthy future for children in Iraq and we plan to further contribute to the development of health and education of communities overseas."

School-Based Management committees will be established in the five schools as part of strengthening ECE systems. Based on the Parents Teachers Association, the members of the committee will be trained and supported to elaborate a school improvement plan. This will ensure community ownership of the implementation of the ECE component.

To strengthen the capacity of teachers, 40 teachers will be trained on ECE, contributing to delivering quality education focusing on the holistic development of the child. As additional training, 40 teachers and caregivers will also strengthen their skills in young child protection.

The programme will also aim to reach children in the community through summer activities for 750 children immediately when the project starts to prepare the young children for the next school year as the construction will take months to be completed. 750 parents will also be reached to support their parenting skills and community mobilization will be implemented to raise awareness on ECE.

UNICEF will continue working with the Government of Iraq, UN agencies, civil society and community organizations to raise awareness on the importance of ECE in Basra and the rest of the country to ensure that children have the best start in life.

(Source: UN)