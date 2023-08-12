Navigate

Battle over Telegram pits Iraqi PM against 'Resistance' Factions

By on 12th August 2023 in Iraqi Communications News, Politics, Security

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Deep Dive: Battle over Telegram pits Iraqi PM against 'resistance' factions

The filtering of a popular messaging app in Iraq is threatening to unleash a confrontation between Prime Minister Muhammad Shia' Al-Sudani and Shiite armed groups.

Outlets which feel targeted see the measure as the outcome of US pressure in liaison with the Baghdad government.

Others view the ban as part and parcel of maneuvering ahead of the upcoming provincial elections later this year.

The full article can be viewed here (registration required).

