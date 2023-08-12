Call to reverse Iraqi Media Ban on Terms Homosexuality, Gender

By Amnesty International. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq: Authorities must immediately reverse media ban on the terms "homosexuality" and "gender"

Responding to the directive issued by the Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC) that media outlets must replace the term "homosexuality" with "sexual deviance" in their published and broadcast language, Amnesty International's Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa Aya Majzoub said:

"The directive from Iraq's official media regulator is the latest in a series of attacks on freedom of expression under the guise of respect for "public morals". The CMC's ban of the word "homosexuality" and insistence that media use "sexual deviance" instead is a dangerous move that can fuel discrimination and violent attacks against members of the LGBTI community."

More here.