Drilling Completed at Nasiriyah Oil Well 60

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has successfully completed drilling operations for the Nasiriyah-60 oil well in Dhi Qar province.

The well, reaching a depth of 2,110 meters, is part of the "Mushrif [Mishrif] Formation", and the project is a contract with the Dhi Qar Oil Company (DQOC).

The project entails drilling 20 oil wells in collaboration with Weatherford.

The drilling utilized the 1,000 horsepower drilling rig, 46 IDC, marking the 14th well completed by the company under this contract.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)