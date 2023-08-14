$13bn+ Invested in KRI Projects in Four Years

By John Lee.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has issued a summary of investments in the region over the past four years:

Between August 28, 2019, and August 5, 2023, the ninth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government completed 280 diverse investment projects across the region.

A total of $13.53 billion was invested in these projects.

The projects were funded as follows: Local investors supported 274 projects. Three projects were backed by foreign investors. Three projects were the result of joint partnerships.

Geographical distribution of the projects: Erbil: 124 projects Slemani: 73 projects Duhok: 51 projects Halabja: 3 projects Raparin: 5 projects Garmyan: 12 projects Soran: 3 projects Zakho: 9 projects

Leading sectors in terms of projects: Industrial sector: 81 projects Trade sector: 69 projects Tourism sector: 39 projects

Other sectors involved: Education: 25 projects Housing: 23 projects Health: 20 projects Agriculture: 12 projects Sports: 7 projects Banking: 2 projects Arts: 1 project General services: 1 project



Full statement from KRG:

Investments play a pivotal role in shaping a nation's economic landscape. Over the last four years, the KRG's ninth cabinet has spearheaded rapid growth in this area, emphasising the importance of a robust investment infrastructure.

(Source: KRG)