Hot Dog on a Stick to Open 10 Units in Iraq

By John Lee.

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Hot Dog on a Stick and 16 other restaurant concepts, has announces a new development deal to open 10 new franchised locations in Iraq.

In partnership with Global Vita USA LLC, 10 Hot Dog on a Stick locations will open throughout the country over the next five years, with the first units set to open in 2024.

The first Hot Dog on a Stick opened in 1946 in Santa Monica, California.

FAT Brands has already launched other restaurant concepts in Iraq.

(Source: FAT Brands)