Iraq Un-Bans Telegram App

By on 14th August 2023 in Iraqi Communications News, Politics

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Ministry of Communications has announced the lifting of the ban on the Telegram app in Iraq, effective from Sunday 13th August.

It said the decision comes in response to directives from the Prime Minister's office, following the application's commitment to security requirements by revealing the sources responsible for leaking citizens' datahe, adding that the company also expressed its readiness to cooperate fully with relevant authorities, establishing official channels for communication with Iraq.

The Ministry of Communications reiterated that its actions are not against freedom of expression and underscored the importance for social media app owners to adhere to the country's laws, security, and user data protection.

(Source: Ministry of Communications)

