Iraq may Import Gas from Qatar and Turkmenistan

By John Lee.

The Ministry of Electricity has reportedly confirmed the formation of a joint committee with the Ministry of Oil to discuss importing gas from Qatar and Turkmenistan.

State-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) quoted theh Minister of Electricity, Ziyad Ali Fadhil, as saying that the committee will go with a delegation to Turkmenistan, and study the possibility of contracting to import gas, while another will go to Qatar to discuss the possibility of supplying Iraq with liquid gas through one of the Iraqi ports.

(Source: INA)