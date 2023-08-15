Navigate

Qatari Firm Opens 2 Subsidiaries in Iraq

By on 15th August 2023 in Healthcare, Investment

By John Lee.

Qatar's Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C. has announced that its subsidiary, Elegancia Healthcare W.L.L., has established a branch in Iraq in line with the memorandum of understanding that was signed recently with the aim of managing and operating several hospitals that will start soon in Iraq.

Estithmar also announces that it's subsidiary, Elegancia Marine W.L.L., has established a  branch in Iraq.

According to a statement from Estithmar, "this implements Estithmar Holding's strategy to signify its commitment to the global expansion to increase shareholder value, within the framework of the close strategic relations between the two countries."

(Source: Estithmar Holding)

