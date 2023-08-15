Structural Designs for New Sadr City Project Approved

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani chaired the fourth meeting regarding the New Sadr City project.

During the meeting, initial structural designs for the project were approved after a detailed presentation by the company responsible for its development.

Key points discussed during the meeting included the resolution of land ownership procedures involving the Ministries of Finance, Reconstruction, Housing, Municipalities, and Public Works. Additionally, discussions covered addressing existing encroachments on the project's designated land, financial requirements, funding mechanisms, the project's power station investment, and a report from the General Authority for Survey regarding adjacent lands.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized the government's commitment to completing this vital strategic project that addresses population density challenges in eastern areas of Baghdad. He stressed its significance in stimulating the private sector and generating employment opportunities for the youth. He urged the acceleration of project-related matters and overcoming obstacles.

The Prime Minister directed the allocation of land for a comprehensive university in the eastern channel region, parallel to the New Sadr City project.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)