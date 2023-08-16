Progress on Masdar Solar Projects in Iraq

By John Lee.

The Minister of Electricity presided over a significant meeting with a delegation from the UAE-based company Masdar.

The company is planning solar power projects in Maysan, Thi Qar, Anbar, and Kirkuk.

The minister highlighted the government's commitment to diversify energy sources and reduce reliance on gas and fossil fuels. He emphasized the ministry's dedication to addressing environmental pollution and climate change. He stressed the importance of long-term partnerships with the UAE, both governmental and investment-oriented, involving private and established companies.

The Minister expressed determination to implement these endeavors, especially with Masdar, a company with substantial regional and global presence. He discussed the possibility of identifying a starting point for renewable energy projects. Successes with companies such as TotalEnergies, PowerChina, and the Bilal Group, and their utilization of designated lands, were mentioned.

He revealed that the ministry, in coordination with the Ministerial Energy Council and the Cabinet, worked to remove obstacles through strategic decisions. Key points for discussion were identified:

Ministry's role as the negotiating and communicating entity.

Timeframes and communication records with supporting entities.

A joint meeting between the Electricity Ministry, National Investment Commission, and the company to understand commitments and specifications.

The Masdar delegation appreciated the minister's transparency, commitment, and clarity. They conveyed the interest of the UAE Energy Ministry and government, expressing readiness to work cooperatively. They pledged adherence to investment regulations and established limits.

(Source: Ministry of Electicity)