Jordanian Firm Expands in Iraq

By John Lee.

OFFTEC Iraq, a subsidiary of Jordanian-based OFFTEC Holding Group PLC (OHG), has recently established a special division for lighting solutions at its Baghdad and Erbil branches, in cooperation with WATCO, an OHG subsidiary specialized in lighting solutions.

According to a statement from the company, this move aligns with OHG's new business strategy to expand its product portfolio in the markets in which it operates, provide advanced technological solutions to local businesses and enterprises, and grow its customer base by opening new marketing channels.

The company says it has solidified partnership agreements with key international lighting manufacturers covering Jordan and Iraq and is currently working on many construction projects across Iraq, mainly in Baghdad and Erbil.

It adds that WATCO recently secured a contract with Baghdad's largest mall, overseeing the supply of lighting solutions across its premises.

(Source: Offtec)