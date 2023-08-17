Key Stats on Progress on Khor Abdullah Canal

By John Lee.

The Director of the General Company for Iraqi Ports, Eng. Farhan Al-Fartousi, has announced some key statistics for the new navigational canal project at Khor Abdullah and the Grand Faw basin:

Up until the 10th of August, a total of 8,764,460 cubic meters of mud have been dredged.

The ongoing projects include the new navigational canal project in Khawr Abdullah and the basin of Al-Faw Grand Port, situated opposite the five commercial berths. These projects are among the five projects in the large Al-Faw Port and are witnessing significant progress rates.

The Director-General stated that there are three highly modern dredgers currently operating in the project.

The length of the navigational canal is 23 km, with a width of 200 meters. The work is continuing to achieve depths of 19.8 meters, allowing the reception of container ships and large goods weighing over 120,000 tons.

The dredger "Tong X Yoo" ["Tong Xu"] has been operating at the navigational canal site and has successfully dredged 4,698,322 cubic meters of mud, with a daily digging rate ranging from 35,000 to 45,000 cubic meters.

Another dredger, "Teishan," is operating in the port basin, having lifted 4,066,138 cubic meters of mud during the same period. Its daily digging rate is 45,000 cubic meters per day.

The executing company, under the supervision of the Al-Faw Grand Port Authority, is working according to a phased plan for the dredging of the canal.

The dredging phases are as follows: the first phase starts from the sea bottom up to 13.8 meters, the second phase covers depths from 13.8 meters to 15.8 meters, the third phase spans from 15.8 meters to 17.8 meters, and the fourth and final phase ranges from 17.8 meters to the ultimate depth of 19.8 meters for the navigational canal and port basin.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)