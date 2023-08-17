Rehabilitation of 150,000-bpd Iraqi Refinery Underway

By John Lee.

The Minister of Oil has announced that the ongoing efforts to rehabilitate the Northern Refinery in the "Samoud Complex" in Baiji, with a capacity of 150,000 barrels per day (bpd), will be completed by the end of 2024.

He highlighted the government's attention and the direct involvement of the Prime Minister in the refinery sector.

The General Manager of the North Refineries Company (NRC), Adnan Mohammed Hamoud, detailed that the initial stage of the Northern Refinery project involved clearing debris and removing damaged parts due to terrorist activities. Subsequently, the second phase entails maintenance, rehabilitation, construction, and operation.

(Source: Minister of Oil)