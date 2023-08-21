Elsevier Partners with Iraq Ministry of Higher Education

By John Lee.

Elsevier, the Dutch academic publishing company specializing in scientific, technical, and medical content, has entered into an agreement with Iraq's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to foster academic excellence and facilitate access to high-quality research publications for students, faculty and researchers throughout institutions of higher education in Iraq.

According to a press release from the company, this strategic partnership encompasses two significant initiatives: granting access to Scopus, a comprehensive research database, and hosting scholarly journals published by Iraqi institutions on Digital Commons Premier Services.

It says that under the terms of the agreement, students and academic staff from universities across Iraq will have access to Scopus, one of the most renowned research databases globally, for a period of three years. Scopus offers access to over 87 million peer-reviewed articles, conference papers and book chapters. This access will enhance the quality of research conducted in Iraq by providing researchers with a wealth of valuable resources, facilitating collaborations and fostering an environment of knowledge sharing.

Additionally, Elsevier will host 23 prominent Iraqi journals on its Digital Commons Premier Services platform for a duration of three years. Digital Commons is a state-of-the-art cloud-hosted platform that simplifies journal management and publication processes, providing optimum visibility, influence, and impact for institutional journals. By publishing institutional journals on Digital Commons, the Ministry endeavors to amplify its universities' visibility and facilitate wider dissemination of their research outputs. This increased access and awareness can attract more funding opportunities and collaboration prospects for Iraqi researchers, thus bolstering the country's academic landscape.

Iraq's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research plays a crucial role in developing and implementing policies to enhance the quality of higher education and research institutions across the country. This partnership with Elsevier is aligned with the Ministry's objective of improving the skills and knowledge of students and researchers and promoting the growth of academic research in Iraq.

"The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has successfully implemented a significant strategic measure, which involves the initiation of Iraqi universities' profiles within the internationally recognized Scopus database. Researchers and students within educational institutions possess the potential to exert a constructive influence on the global publishing landscape and enhance their international publication portfolio across numerous fields and areas of specialized knowledge," stated Dr. Naeem Abd Yaser Al-Aboudi, Minister of Higher Education & Scientific Research.

"We are honored to collaborate with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to advance scholarly communication and research access for Iraqi students and researchers," stated Judy Verses, President Global Academic & Government Markets at Elsevier. "Through this agreement, we aim to empower Iraqi academia by providing them with cutting-edge tools and platforms that enhance research capabilities, foster collaboration, and elevate the visibility of their scholarly outputs. We are committed to supporting the Ministry's vision of promoting academic excellence and driving research innovation in Iraq."

(Sources: Elsevier, Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research)