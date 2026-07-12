Can Iraq Navigate the Hormuz Dilemma with a New Fleet?

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Can Iraq Navigate the Hormuz Dilemma with a New Maritime Fleet?

Momentum is building in Iraq to resurrect the nation's maritime shipping fleet after decades of war, sanctions and instability have kept the Iraqi flag off the water.

Relying on foreign vessels has for years represented a steady drain on Iraq's economy, which normally depends on exporting its daily production of more than 3.3M barrels of oil by sea.

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